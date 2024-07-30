Israel launches attack in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah commander

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Israel is claiming responsibility for a strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

It says it was targeting the Hezbollah commander responsible for a rocket attack in the Golan Heights that killed a dozen children over the weekend.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility, but that's not stopping scenes like debris and wreckage strewn across a packed city street.

Lebanese State Media report the strike was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles and that at least one person was killed.