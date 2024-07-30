Skip to Content
Breaking News

Israel launches attack in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah commander

US State Department
By ,
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:08 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Israel is claiming responsibility for a strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

It says it was targeting the Hezbollah commander responsible for a rocket attack in the Golan Heights that killed a dozen children over the weekend.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility, but that's not stopping scenes like debris and wreckage strewn across a packed city street.

Lebanese State Media report the strike was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles and that at least one person was killed.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content