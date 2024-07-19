Skip to Content
YFD responds to local furniture store caught on fire

today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of a "water flow alarm" Friday morning.

In a press release, the fire took place in the area of West 32nd Street, near the Big Curve, at around 5:30pm.

When fire crews arrived, YFD says they found a large furniture store "with heavy smoke and water exiting from the front door."

YFD says firefighters entered the building and put out the fire quickly, and discovered that a "properly working fire sprinkler was able prevent any further damage to the building and its contents."

Fortunately, YFD says no injuries were reported and business operations were not disrupted.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

