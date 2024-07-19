YFD responds to local furniture store caught on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of a "water flow alarm" Friday morning.

In a press release, the fire took place in the area of West 32nd Street, near the Big Curve, at around 5:30pm.

When fire crews arrived, YFD says they found a large furniture store "with heavy smoke and water exiting from the front door."

YFD says firefighters entered the building and put out the fire quickly, and discovered that a "properly working fire sprinkler was able prevent any further damage to the building and its contents."

Fortunately, YFD says no injuries were reported and business operations were not disrupted.