Seven people injured following three-vehicle crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 4:10pm in the area of South Avenue 3E and East County 14th Street, and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) was on scene "prior to YPD's arrival."

YPD says a 25-year-old woman was driving a gray 2018 Honda Civic "traveling westbound on East County 14th Street, approaching the intersection of South Avenue 3E."

During that time, YPD says the woman "reached over to the passenger side" of the car to "grab her classes" and "consequently entered the intersection at South Avenue 3E without looking up at the traffic signal, which was a red light."

At the same time, a 64-year-old man was said to be driving a black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, "northbound on South Avenue 3E" with his passengers, a 54-year-old woman and two 11-year-old girls, when the Civic ran the red light, causing the Silverado to crash into the Civic, which then rolled onto the hood of a 2016 Honda Accord that stopped at the intersection "facing south on S. Avenue 3E."

YPD further says there were two people inside the Accord, a 26-year-old woman and her two-year-old son, "who was properly fastened in his car seat."

After rolling, YPD says the Silverado "came rest on the northwest side of the intersection facing southbound," and a witness reported that the "north and southbound traffic signal had just turned green and the gray Honda Civic had failed to stop for the red light."

YPD says all seven people in the crash were taken to either Yuma Regional Medical Hospital (YRMC) or Exceptional Community Hospital (ECH) and were treated for minor injuries, and that "neither speed nor alcohol" did not factor in the crash.

YPD also noted that all seven people were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, which resulted in "only minor injuries."