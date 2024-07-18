U.S. Marshals East Valley Task Force investigates officer-involved shooting

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tempe on Thursday.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals East Valley Task Force were "attempting to a fugitive wanted by the Chandler Police Department" based off the following warrants:

Burglary

Trafficking in stolen property

Felony flight

The task force says the suspect also had an "active probation violation warrant from Maricopa County."

The task force also says no law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting, and that the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.