YFD responds to shed fire, no injuries reported

today at 1:58 PM
Published 2:23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a fire "endangering a residence" on Friday.

In a press release, YFD says upon arrival, "crews discovered an active fire outside of a shed, near the rear of the structure."

YFD says Engine 4 then arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from an alleyway, to which they "extended hose lines," and, with the help of "additional engine companies," put out the fire.

YFD also says the fire was contained to "pallets and rubbish" from outside the shed.

While the damage happened outside the shed, YFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

