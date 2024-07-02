Rudy Giuliani officially disbarred in New York

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law in the state of New York.

The disgraced former New York City mayor was officially disbarred by the state Tuesday for his role in spreading disinformation about the 2020 election.

New York's Appeals Court found Giuliani had no "good faith basis" to believe the lies he spread about the election.

Giuliani also faces disbarment in Washington D.C., where the district bar's board of professional responsibility recently recommended that Giuliani be disbarred.

Giuliani is facing charges in Georgia and Arizona for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

An attorney for Giuliani says the former mayor is "disappointed" by the decision and his team is looking into their "options to appeal."