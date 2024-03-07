One person injured in early morning hit and run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a hit and run crash during the early morning hours on Thursday.

In a press release, the crash occurred in the area of S. Avenue A and W. 4th Street at around 2:30am when a car crashed into a home.

YPD says the car veered into a driveway, crashing into a parked car, causing the parked car to crash into an occupied bedroom, injuring a 40-year-old woman.

Following the crash, the driver drove off, heading southbound on Avenue A, and the car is unknown at this time, according to YPD. In addition, the woman was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

YPD also said there were two people inside the house at the time of the crash, but both were unharmed and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.