One person dead following crash on Highway 95

today at 11:59 AM
Published 8:07 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) was on scene after they responded to a fatal crash Tuesday morning, resulting in one person's death.

According to YCSO, the crash occurred at around 5:46am in the area of Avenue 6E and Araby Road on Highway 95.

YCSO says a red Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Highway 95 when the victim was walking near the roadway and stepped into the path where the Equinox was driving, causing the victim's death.

Once YCSO arrived on scene, they closed off the road and had drivers use alternate routes. At around 11:00am, the roads were reopened.

YCSO says the victim has not been identified at this time, pending next of kin notification.

While alcohol did not factor in the crash, YCSO says the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the crash, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip via YCSO's website.

PR-2024-06-Fatal-CollisionDownload
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

