YPD responds to aggrivated assault and attempted homicide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating two incidents that occurred on the same day: Saturday, May 27.

According to a press release, the first incident YPD responded to was an attempted homicide. This occurred at approximately 12:49pm, in the area of West 5th Place and West 6th Street. Officers found a 49-year-old man with stab wounds. Because of his injuries, the man was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YPD).

Later in the day, YPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area of South 7th Avenue and West 14th Street. This occurred at approximately 2:05pm. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. YPD said that the man was transported to YRMC.

While we don't know if the cases are related, both incidents are under active investigation, and YPD have no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding both cases, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to submit an anonymous tip. If your information leads to an arrest, then you are eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000.