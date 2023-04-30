Traffic signal damaged, City of Yuma working on repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A traffic signal in the area near Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street has been damaged.

According to the City of Yuma, the signal was damaged when a vehicle collided with one of the signal poles Saturday. The crash also damaged electrical equipment that controls traffic signals.

So far, the City said that the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street is "currently functioning as a four-way stop" while they are working on repairs.

However, the City said that they do not have a "timetable for repairs" at this time, but KYMA will keep you updated on this story.