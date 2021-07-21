BREAKING NEWS: Microburst storm hits Tacna

Breaking News

YCSO reports damage to homes, downed power lines and trees

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a microburst storm has caused damage in the Tacna area. Deputies say high winds ripped off roofs, downed power lines, and toppled trees. At this point we have no reports of injury.

Some of the damage caused by a microburst storm in Tacna

High winds have also been reported in Wellton, although there have been no reports of damage or injury.

YCSO says crews from Yuma County Public Works are on their way to Tacna to assist with damage. The Red Cross will be available to help those left homeless.

