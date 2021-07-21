Skip to Content
Breaking News
By , ,
Published 6:47 PM

BREAKING NEWS: Microburst storm hits Tacna

YCSO reports damage to homes, downed power lines and trees

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a microburst storm has caused damage in the Tacna area. Deputies say high winds ripped off roofs, downed power lines, and toppled trees. At this point we have no reports of injury.

Some of the damage caused by a microburst storm in Tacna

High winds have also been reported in Wellton, although there have been no reports of damage or injury.

YCSO says crews from Yuma County Public Works are on their way to Tacna to assist with damage. The Red Cross will be available to help those left homeless.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 for continuing coverage of the evolving weather situation.

Top Stories / weather headlines / Weather Video / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content