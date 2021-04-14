Officer to be charged for Daunte Wright shooting

Breaking News

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KYMA, KECY) - NBC News reports prosecutos have filed a second-degree manslaughter charge against the police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Officer Kim Potter resigned two days after she shot Wright during a traffic stop. Body cam video shows Potter grabbing her gun instead of her Taser. Brooklyn Center's police chief also resigned.

The shooting has sparked nights of protests just miles from where the courthouse where another ex-officer is on trial for the death of George Floyd

Stay with KYMA.com for more details on this developing case.