BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: ECRMC reports 15 people dead, 12 injured

ECRMC said doctors continue to treat those injured

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE (10:02 A.M.)

The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) reported 27 passengers were riding in the SUV. 14 people died on the scene.

Three were flown out, seven people were transported to the ECRMC, where one, unfortunately, passed away. Two patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

Imperial County law enforcement is dealing with a major crash near the intersection of Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville.

Details are still coming in, but scanner traffic indicates more than a dozen people were killed or seriously injured. It appears the crash involved a semi and another vehicle, possible and and SUV.

