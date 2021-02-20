Calexico’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled

Breaking News

Vo Medical Center provides drive-through opportunity for the Valley

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Venus Nuyen, family nurse practitioner for Vo Medical Center, announced Friday of their Sunday plans to host Calexico's first mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic in the Calexico 10 Theatre parking lot at 2441 Scaroni Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic's main focus is providing relief to Imperial County residents who are 65 years old or older. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.

Approximately 1,000 doses have been allotted for this event.

If eligible, one can begin registration by:

Filling out an electronic form here. Emailing a scanned copy of your Identification and Insurance Card (PLEASE NOTE: those without insurance will also be accepted) to covid19@vomedicalcenter.com OR going in person to 222 East Cole Blvd., from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., for seniors who can't complete the form online. If the online form is correctly completed, you should receive a confirmation text.

No telephone registrations, please.

Drive-through instructions:

Attendees are asked to please take Highway 111 to access Jasper Road. Drivers should then enter Scaroni Avenue as they approach the clinic. Registerees must arrive at their scheduled appointment time in a motor vehicle with a face covering and short-sleeve shirt. A cellphone screenshot OR printout of appointment confirmation AND a valid picture ID with birth date is mandatory. All attendees must remain on site for at least 15 minutes for observation post vaccination until the medical staff clears them for dismissal.

For more information or additional assistance, elders 65 years and older may contact Vo Medical Center via email at covid19@vomedicalcenter.com or by phone at (760) 352-2551.