Bordercast: A roundup of what happens at the border

FOX9's Adam Klepp and NBC reporters have an in-depth look

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - NBC and FOX9 showcased a special airing regarding what exactly happens behind the scenes of the southern border separating Yuma and Mexico.

News 11's Samantha Byrd took a look at how local agriculture is possible through those who cross the border every day to work.

“They gotta get up at 3 in the morning, be at the border by 4, commute to the fields about an hour, go to work, then they have that reverse going home,” said Matt McGuire, JV Smith Companies Chief Agricultural Officer.

News 11's Jacqueline Aguilar told one man's story who pledged to keep the border clean.

“The immigrants, well, give me tips and the money they have they won’t use in America anymore, they give to me," said Miramontes. "It’s a good job for me even though I’m a volunteer, but it’s a job for me that’s working well.”