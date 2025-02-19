Skip to Content
Border Security

US Senators introduce bill to end smuggling at border

Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple Senators introduced a bill Wednesday to put a stop to smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Kelly (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK) and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the Border Enforcement, Security and Trade (BEST) Facilitation Act.

The Act would help border security by scanning any cargo for illegal drugs, guns or human smuggling.

“Customs and Border Protection needs more trained personnel to stop illegal drugs, weapons, and human smuggling from entering our country,” said Senator Kelly. “By adding image technicians to identify threats at ports of entry, we’re giving law enforcement another essential tool to secure the border while keeping trade flowing.” 

