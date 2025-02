YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced after he was caught smuggling 12 people into the U.S. near Yuma, according to U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector.

Border Patrol agents stopped the man back in October on Avenue 3E and 32nd Street.

After serving his sentence, he will be deported to Mexico, according to Border Patrol.

The man was sentenced to six months in prison.

