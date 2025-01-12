Man-made smuggling tunnel discovered in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - A man-made smuggling tunnel has been discovered in El Paso, Texas last week.

Federal agents from the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security found the cross tunnel from Mexico on Thursday.

The discovery came upon an inspection of a Mexican storm drain to El Paso's storm drain system. The tunnel stands about six feet tall and four feet wide with lighting and ventilation. Wood beams braced the tunnel.

An investigation is underway.