Congressman Gallego announces $50M to border communities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Ruben Gallego has announced nearly $50 million will be going to border communities to alleviate the financial strain the border crisis has put on them.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Yuma Sector saw 2,170 migrants in July, a slight decrease from June where they saw 3,519 migrants.

Throughout this year, the overall migrants encounters have sighnifically lowered. This fiscal year, agents have seen 50,344 migrants. That is about a third compared to this time last year which was at 161,532 migrants.

Locally, Regional Center for Border Health will be receiving $7,545,622. We reached out for a statement but have not heard back.

The rest of the money will be broken down as follows: