Local hospital shares how migrants encounters has impacted them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the month of May they encountered 5,320 migrants in the Yuma Sector.

In June, that number dropped down to 3,519 encounters.

The last time numbers were this low was back in January of 2021.

Even though migrant encounters are low, that does not mean the Yuma Sector has not stayed busy.

“We’re roughly around 45 thousand encounters that we have encounters here in the Yuma Sector and we are 45 thousand migrants that we have processed for other sectors too include San Diego and Tucson," said Sean McGoffin, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent

And for Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to their President and CEO, Dr. Robert Trenscel, they have also seen a very big decrease in migrants.

Last year they saw about 200 migrants a month in the emergency department and now it has gone down to about 15 migrants.