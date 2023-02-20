Skip to Content
Border Security
Drug tunnel discovered near the west border in Mexicali

MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mex. (KYMA, KECY/Telemundo) - An apparent drug tunnel was discovered recently a few feet from the border wall in Mexicali.

According to a report from Telemundo, the tunnel is located near the west port of entry to Calexico, on the Mexicali side.

The State Citizen Security Force Agency responded to an anonymous call over the weekend reporting the presence of suspicious movements. 

The place is still guarded by state security officers and Army officers.

So far, no people have been arrested.

Article Topic Follows: Border Security
Jalen Fong

Jacqueline Aguilar

