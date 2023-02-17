Skip to Content
Border Security
U.S. exploring “expediated removal” to Mexico

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – The Biden Administration is considering an unprecedented step to help stem the flow of migrants entering the U.S. from the southern border.

Under this proposed policy, many non-Mexican migrants would be deported to Mexico.

That's according to two homeland security officials.

But with Title 42 potentially expiring soon, officials are looking at other measures they can take.

The new plan would be a fast-track deportation process, known as “expedited removal”.

Migrants coming from countries like Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, would remain in Mexico.

Officials say negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico are ongoing.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

