Skip to Content
Border Security
By
today at 10:00 AM
Published 10:10 AM

Dehydrated migrant rescued in the Jacumba mountains

United States Border Patrol/ MGN

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A dehydrated migrant in the Jacumba Wilderness was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector.

The rescue was conducted early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., El Centro Sector Communications received a report from the California Highway Patrol about a dehydrated individual who was incapable of walking to Interstate 8.

After agents were notified, they made their way to the last GPS coordinates provided and located the individual just soon after 3 a.m.

The migrant was just six miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Soon after providing water and a wellness check, agents say no medical assistance was needed.

According to the responding agents, the individual did not have the required documents to be legally present in the United States.

They were taken into custody and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further medical attention and processing.

Border Security
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona. The University of Arizona 2021 graduate started working her first professional newsroom job at KYMA in January 2022.
Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content