Dehydrated migrant rescued in the Jacumba mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A dehydrated migrant in the Jacumba Wilderness was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector.

The rescue was conducted early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., El Centro Sector Communications received a report from the California Highway Patrol about a dehydrated individual who was incapable of walking to Interstate 8.

After agents were notified, they made their way to the last GPS coordinates provided and located the individual just soon after 3 a.m.

The migrant was just six miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Soon after providing water and a wellness check, agents say no medical assistance was needed.

According to the responding agents, the individual did not have the required documents to be legally present in the United States.

They were taken into custody and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further medical attention and processing.