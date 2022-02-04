Agents arrest undocumented immigrant who was wanted for homicide

Two arrested and one found with a warrant

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents recently arrested an undocumented immigrant in Calexico who was wanted for homicide.

Agents found two undocumented immigrants and took them in for processing when one person was found to have a warrant for homicide.

The U.S. Border Patrol will continue to process the individuals.

More news and updates from El Centro Sector agents can be found through their social media.

