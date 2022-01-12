Arizona Governor and County Sheriffs to work on securing the southern border

Efforts continue to address the border crisis

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the state's county sheriffs recently made an agreement to secure the southern border together.

In a Tuesday meeting, Governor Ducey and a group of sheriffs said they want to urge Arizona's government officials to join their security efforts.

“We want to work with you on this,” Governor Ducey said to the sheriffs, “Let’s get their attention.”

A unanimous vote after the meeting had the sheriffs agree to support Governor Ducey's steps to increase border security for the state's southern border.

“It’s not just an Arizona problem,” began Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. “It’s an America problem.”

Governor Ducey is also urging Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly (Both D-AZ) to join him and address the crisis at the border.

“In Arizona, we will secure our border. We will protect public safety. We will not back down,” continued Governor Ducey. “We will fight this fight until Washington, D.C. finally acts.”

