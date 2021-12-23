Agents rescue lost migrant in Jacumba Wilderness

Migrant in distress found Tuesday evening

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents revealed their rescue of a migrant near Ocotillo on Tuesday.

Local dispatch alerted the El Centro Station about a man who was lost in the Jacumba Wilderness and was found about an hour later by using GPS coordinates of his last known location.

The 44-year-old man was about two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, then agents saw how the migrant did not have proper documentation to be in the United States.

The migrant was transported to a processing center was evaluated further.