Border Security
Saudi Arabian migrant arrested on Levee Road

United States Border Patrol

Subject of interest apprehended

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently apprehended a migrant who was identified as a potential terrorist, agents say.

Yuma agents came across the Saudi Arabian migrant on Thursday night near County 8 1/2 and Levee Road.

The 21-year-old migrant was matched as a person of interest from Yemen who also entered the United States without proper documentation.

He will be processed and removed from the U.S. soon.

