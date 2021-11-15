Yuma Sector Border Patrol encounters another large travel party

Agents say group numbered 200+

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they encountered another exceptionally large travel party in the South County Monday morning.

Border Patrol says a travel party of 200+ crossed into the U.S. near County 13th street Monday morning

Agents say a group of more than 200 crossed into the U.S. near County 13th street around eight in the morning. They say they apprehended a party of 112 in the same location on Sunday.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Chris Clem says Yuma Sector is now apprehending more than 850 people a day. Clem says, in spite of the large numbers, agents are still providing undocumented immigrants with humane care, including food, medical attention, and transportation.