Migrant shares story in dramatic Border Patrol video

Border Security

Life-saving rescue in the desert.

A group of undocumented immigrants were stranded in the desert on September 14th, the high that day was 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yuma Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Chris Clem today shared a video on his Instagram of one migrant sharing his experience from that day.

“I was so desperate, I could no longer even breathe. I couldn’t even breathe, I needed Oxygen, I needed water," the migrant said.

That extreme heat caused many in the group to become extremely dehydrated, two men even began digging up sand in a desperate attempt to find water.

Luckily for the group, a national guard helicopter spotted the migrants and Border Patrol EMT's arrived on scene.

"After they saw us saw us there on the ground, they called border patrol very fast," the migrant said. "Very quickly they came and rescued us and helped us."

EMT's gave IVs and other emergency medical care to the migrant group before they were processed.