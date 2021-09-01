Mexican National Guard cracks down on migrant caravans

Border Security

Troops ordered to stop migrants heading to United States

CHIAPAS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's National Guard and the National Migration Institute on Wednesday continued its crackdown on Central American migrants.

Troops encountered a caravan of about 200 people during a raid in the southern state of Chiapas. Some migrants tried to resist the officers by throwing stones. Others escaped into the bushes. Immigration agents broke into several houses to apprehend the travelers hiding inside.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has deployed the National Guard to Chiapas to stop migrants from entering Mexico on their way to the United States. Some 14,000 troops are currently guarding the country's southern-most border.