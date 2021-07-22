Border Patrol prevents convicted killer from re-entering the U.S.

Border Security

Agents say man tried to ride the rails to illegally enter country

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents on Wednesday prevented a convicted murder from re-entering the United States.

Agents from the Indio station say they found the 53-year-old Mexican national while inspecting a northbound train near the Highway 111 checkpoint. They say the man was hiding in a cargo box.

Agents arrested him. They say routine processing revealed his murder conviction, as well as a previous deportation.