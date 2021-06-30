Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders in 2 days

Border Security

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two sex offenders are caught back to back after illegally entering the U.S. this week.

U.S. Border Patrol says agents found the first individual early Monday morning entering the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo. They caught a second person entering through Calexico.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to the station, where record checks revealed they had previous convictions for sex crimes.

A judge had previously removed them from the country. Since 2021, they have arrested and removed 31 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.