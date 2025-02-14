Skip to Content
Avian flu detected in dairy cows in Arizona

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) confirmed Friday of avian flu detected in dairy cattle.

AZDA confirms the first identification of H5N1 found in milk produced by cows in Maricopa County and the facility has since been under quarantine.

AZDA says it is working closely with Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to provide safety guidance.

Risk to the general public remains low, according to AZDA.

