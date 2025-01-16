Over 20 defendants charged with child sex abuse in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 22 offenders were charged with federal crimes involving child sex abuse since October 2023, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

The crimes included sexual exploitation of minors such as producing and distributing child pornography.

Of those caught, one person was David Berry Garmarnik, who was arrested on 20 counts of attempted production of child pornography. He was arrested after evidence was found of Garmarnik using Skype to live stream shows of child sexual abuse in the Philippines.