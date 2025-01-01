Arizona’s Minimum Wage Increases to $14.70: Locals React

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As of January 1, 2025, Arizona’s minimum wage has increased to $14.70 per hour, a 35-cent raise from the previous year. This adjustment keeps Arizona among the highest-paying states for minimum wage workers, offering some relief as inflation and living costs continue to climb.

For tipped employees, the law allows employers to pay up to $3 less per hour, provided that tips bring their total earnings to at least the minimum wage. While the increase is welcome news for many, some Yuma residents feel it’s not enough to meet today’s financial challenges.

Amber Preciado, a Yuma local, expressed frustration, saying, “You can’t live off of today’s society, today’s everything—it’s just ridiculous.” Many workers share her sentiment, pointing out that the rising costs of housing, groceries, and utilities far outpace wage increases.

Others believe that employers need to do more to help employees keep up. Josue Sanchez, another Yuma resident, highlighted the role companies play, stating, “More companies need to do better to raise that for their employees. Walmart, I know, does a good job to raise that as much as they can because inflation goes up faster than any other paying job.”

The wage hike provides some relief, but many workers are calling for further action to address the gap between wages and the cost of living.