Rhino at the Phoenix Zoo picks Boise State as Fiesta Bowl winner

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's college bowl season and one fan at the Phoenix Zoo is banking on Boise State to win the Fiesta Bowl over Penn State.

Chutti is a greater one-horned rhino. His record-picking winners isn't great as he's one for two for his last three picks.

Still, zookeepers, like Chelsea Grubb, say they're confident about Chutti's choice.

"Chutti has been choosing the winner of the Fiesta Bowl for several years now. It's basically whatever box he interacts with the most and destroys is going to be the Fiesta Bowl loser. So, Penn State, like I said, sorry about it, but he is predicting that team is going to lose," Grubb explained.

The Fiesta Bowl kickes off on New Year's Eve at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.