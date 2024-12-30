Skip to Content
Arizona News

Rhino at the Phoenix Zoo picks Boise State as Fiesta Bowl winner

By ,
today at 5:53 PM
Published 6:06 PM

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's college bowl season and one fan at the Phoenix Zoo is banking on Boise State to win the Fiesta Bowl over Penn State.

Chutti is a greater one-horned rhino. His record-picking winners isn't great as he's one for two for his last three picks.

Still, zookeepers, like Chelsea Grubb, say they're confident about Chutti's choice.

"Chutti has been choosing the winner of the Fiesta Bowl for several years now. It's basically whatever box he interacts with the most and destroys is going to be the Fiesta Bowl loser. So, Penn State, like I said, sorry about it, but he is predicting that team is going to lose," Grubb explained.

The Fiesta Bowl kickes off on New Year's Eve at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content