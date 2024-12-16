Arizona man talks about being rescued from house fire

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man trapped inside his Casa Grande home in Arizona as it became engulfed in flames called 911, and he couldn't be more thankful to the officer who responded.

A Casa Grande police officer arrived before the fire department and quickly jumped into action. He heard a man screaming from inside the home and in less than two minutes, tore down the only way in and out of the house.

"I started praying and God was already at work," said Scott Farley, who lost his home to a fire.

The smell of smoke woke Farley last Friday as flames quickly engulfed his home.

"It went so fast, I couldn't do nothing. I couldn't even see behind me. There was that much smoke," Farley shared.

Jumping out of bed with only his phone to dial 911, Farley said he's blessed Casa Grande police officer Samuel is the one who answered his call.

Officer Samuel's body camera captured the heroic rescue: The officer beat down a padlocked door, and then used his bare hands to rip the door right of its hinges.

Farley watched the video for the first timereliving the moment with graditude for officer samuel.

"I'd been dead, no question," Farley remarked.

He lost everything in the fireincluding two of his dogs, Peanut and Bandit.

"I'll have regrets until my dying day about not saving my babies, but you know, it's kind of hard," Farley expressed.

As Farley looks for a new home and the means to start over, he's hoping Officer Samuel is recognized for a life-saving accomplishment.

"He needs a medal and a day named just to honor him and all of the other people of the emergency services that go above and beyond the call of duty because that was above and beyond the call of duty," Farley declared.

Farley has no injuries from the fire. Two officers were taken to the hospital, including Officer Samuel, for cuts and burns. He is expected to be okay.