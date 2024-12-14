Bodycam video shows Arizona cop rescuing a man from a burning building

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bodycam video shows the frantic moments as an Arizona cop rushed to save a man from a burning building on Friday.

The Casa Grande officer was dispatched to reports of a structure fire at around 5:00 a.m.

It was not until the officer arrived on scene that he learned the resident was also trapped inside the building.

Bodycam video showed the officer trying to break off a padlock fastened to a steel security door.

After several attempts of kicking and prying the lock from the door, the officer was able to rip the door from its frame and free the man.

Casa Grande Police say the home was destroyed by the fire and both the resident and the officer were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.