Lori Vallow Daybell deemed fit to stand trial for 2019 death of her ex-husband

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A woman serving life in prison for killing her two children was deemed fit to stand trial in another case.

Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Arizona courtroom on Thursday, where two court-appointed doctors found she is competent to stand trial for the 2019 death of of her ex-husband near Phoenix.

Daybell is also charged with conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband.

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" has already been sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's former wife.

The Arizona trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in February.