Child in Arizona treated for head injuries after being crushed by a falling statue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An eight-year-old boy is critically injured after being crushed by a falling statue at a well-known Arizona resort.

Phoenix firefighters say the accident happened at the Arizona Biltmore. One of the famous Sprite Statues, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, toppled over. They say they don't know what caused it to fall.

Phoenix Fire took the child to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he's in extremely critical condition with head injuries.

"We do have a fire station right down the street, Phoenix Fire Station 17. Those firefighters did an absolutely fabulous job getting this kid in the ambulance and transported to the hospital. It doesn't matter if it's the day before Thanksgiving or the day before Christmas or whatever. Any time you know an incident with anybody, a child a loved one like this, this impacts everyone." Capt. Todd Keller, Phoenix Fire Department

Phoenix Fire is looking into how this happened.

The Arizona Biltmore put out a statement saying safety is their top priority and their thoughts are with the family.