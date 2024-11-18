Arizona woman searching for sentimental bear after accidentally donating it to Goodwill

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona woman, Sandra Castro, is searching to find a sentimental bear gifted to her by her husband after she accidentally donated it to a Goodwill in Kingman.

"He was one of kind. God really spent time making him. He made a special person," Castro shared.

Castro still remembers the first time she kissed her soulmate: "It was the most amazing kiss I've ever had in my whole life."

She and her husband, Sylvester, had been married since 2003.

"We did everything together. We were always together," Castro said.

Five years into their marriage, Castro needed surgery and to help cheer her up, her husband bought her a very special gift.

"He bought me [a] build a bear and put on a message on it, a very important message that meant the world to me," Castro explained.

When asked what message her husband left you, Castro said, "He said, 'You're the most beautiful woman in the world and I love you.'"

Then in 2016, the love of her life passed away from a blood infection, and all she had to remember his was the bear, playing it whenever she missed the sound of his voice.

"That means more than the wedding ring he gave me, that bear because it has his voice...It's something you can't replace," Castro expressed.

Then in October, Castro moved in with her daughter in Kingman and decided to donate much of her belongings to Goodwill.

"I took 15 truck loads to Goodwill," Castro spoke.

What she didn't realize is that the same special bear got mixed in with the donations.

"I didn't realize it until a week later," Castro remarked.

As soon as she did, she went back to the Goodwill in Kingman to find it, but it was gone.

"I was so upset...That meant the world to me," Castro expressed.

Castro says a worker told her someone may have bought it in Kingman, but since she donated so many items, it may have been sent to Phoenix, meaning the bear could be anywhere in the Valley, describing it being all black with a brown mount and the audio recording in one of its paws.

She knows it's a long shot to find it, but would do anything to hold it and hear her husband's voice again.

"I know miracles do happen. I believe in miracles because my late husband was my miracle," Castro expressed.