Phoenix police officers saves man from car submerged in a pool

today at 6:46 AM
PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police officers in Phoenix rescued a man who was trapped in a car submerged in a pool on the morning of October 31.

Phoenix Police said that officers responded after bystanders reported seeing the car drive into a pool.

Footage captured shows an officer removing the sunroof window of the car using a metal rod and pulling the trapped man out of the vehicle.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous response of the officer, the man's life was saved," Phoenix Police said.

