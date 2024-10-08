Skip to Content
Small plane crashes into home, FAA to investigate

By
today at 1:15 PM
Published 1:25 PM

MARANA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - No one was hurt when a small plane crashed into an Arizona home Tuesday morning.

Footage captured shows both the plane and house having significant damage. Luckily, no one was home when the plane went down.

Emergency workers say the pilot wasn't hurt.

The impact scattered debris into nearby yards, causing damage to a fence and a neighboring house.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the cause of the crash.

