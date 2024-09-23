Skip to Content
Arizona college student shot and killed on U of A campus

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
today at 2:29 PM
Published 2:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A Pima Community College student was shot and killed on the University of Arizona campus late Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:00pm Sunday night, where they found a college-age man lying next to a car near the volleyball courts, right next to the dorms.

Officers say he was shot by the suspect following an altercation involving several individuals.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they attempted life saving measures but the victim died at the scene. 

The suspect is still at large.

Police say the gunman is a heavy set male with curly hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts with a handgun.

The University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) are conducting extra patrols Monday as they search for the shooter.

