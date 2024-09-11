Skip to Content
Arizona first responders take part in Tower Challenge

By ,
today at 9:18 AM
Published 9:24 AM

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - First responders in Arizona took part in a Tower Challenge to pay tribute to those who died in the 9/11 attacks 23 years ago.

The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) captured footage showing people climbing the stairs at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The department said, "The World Trade Center's Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors (2,071 steps), and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb, and run the stairs to remember."

The participants included "firefighters in full gear, police, military, and bomb squad personnel alongside civilians of various ages, abilities, and backgrounds," the department said.

