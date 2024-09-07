Arizona man fined for giving out free water to his community

TROY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four years ago, an Arizona man started giving out free water to those in his community. Now, he's facing hundreds of dollars in fines from his Homeowners Assocation (HOA).

"It's ridiculous. Point bank, absolutely ridiculous," said David Martin, the man who provided the free water.

In a Goodyear neighborhood, apparently, giving out free water comes with a fine.

"I've done it for four years, and I'm not going to stop," Martin declared.

In front of Martin's house, at all times, you'll find a cooler with free ice-cold water for anyone to grab.

"I don't feel like I'm doing a disservice to the HOA, to the community, or my family," Martin expressed.

But now, this arguably generous act is costing Martin.

"It baffles my brain and makes it work too hard to figure it out," Martin spoke.

Larry Marks has been living in the neighborhood for almost 10 years, stopping by Martin's place every now and then for some free water for him and his dog, and doesn't like what the HOA is doing.

"I think it's horrible and atrocious. I think they should focus more on improving our community than fining someone giving out free water," Marks remarked.

Martin has been giving away free bottles of water since May of 2020. Two years later, the HOA gave him a warning for doing that, but then followed up with an apology letter.

"At that point, I thought it was over and done, and we wouldn't have any problems ever again until May of this year," Martin shared.

In May of 2024, FS Residential, the company that over the Canyon Trails' HOA has been fining Martin ever since. It started off as a $50 fine, but every month since, it's been $100.

When asked if he hasn't paid any fines yet, Martin said, "I won't."

The HOA release the statement saying:

"The association does not object to a resident providing free water bottles to the community; however, the community's rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property."

However, Martin and his wife hadn't seen the statement until it was presented to him.

"The association is hopeful that a mutually agreeable resolution remains achievable," Martin said while reading the statement.

People have reached out to Martin to try to help pay for the fines, but he refuses that money and also paying the fines.

"You can donate water. You can donate money that will go to water. But we're not going to build something to accommodate them," Martin spoke.

Martin never plans on stopping and says he'll always have free water to give to his community, with one goal in mind with the HOA: "Come get some free water and chill."