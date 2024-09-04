Two police officers injured during shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two police officers were injured during a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

The two police officers spotted an individual who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle. The suspect fled and the officers gave chase and were fired upon.

One officer was saved from serious injury because he was wearing his ballistic vest, but the other is in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

"We are committed to completing a thorough investigation and holding all those accountable for this heinous act and we will do that," said Chief Mike Sullivan with the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).