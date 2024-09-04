Phoenix experiences record-breaking heat

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix, Arizona has been experiencing a record-breaking heat and a high number of heat-related deaths in recent days.

When it comes to the heat in the valley, the feel and the statistics tell a similar story: Phoenix hitting triple-digit temps for the 100th day in a row. The longest streak ever, likely also to break the highest number of 110+ degree days.

Plus, Stephanie Martinez, with Circle The City, says "There's been 177 confirmed deaths related to heat." That's slightly lower than this time last year as Maricopa County reported more than 430 deaths are under investigation, also lower than last year at this time.

But, a hotter than average september is expected.

"We are prepared to extend our heat relief efforts," Martinez shared.

Circle the City provides medical care for people experiencing homelessness. This year, adding additional street medicine teams and providing IV hydration to patients to try and help, saying still the top concern: Awareness that there is help and space to cool off.

"Heat wise, it's still just as hot, but as an organization, we have tried to meet a greater need the best that we can," Martinez expressed.

Over in the ER, Valleywise Emergency Physician Frank Lovecchio says, "I'm glad that our public health system is getting better and responding to this," as he is seeing a difference from cooling centers available around the county to an all-hands-on-deck approach to treating heat stroke in the ER.

Plus, patients being submerged in ice by Phoenix Fire before they get to the hospital, still warning the heat takes a toll.

"At least anecdotally, and we are studying it that seems to be saving lives...Heat, unfortunately, makes every disease worse, almost every disease. And what I mean by that, it'll make your diabetes worse, it'll make your asthma Worse, it'll make you more prone to a heart attack if you have underlying heart disease." Frank Lovecchio, Valleywise Emergency

Concerned people in the valley will grow tired of taking precautions in the record-breaking heat.

"I think we need at least another month of being vigilant, of staying hydrated, staying in the shade, staying in the air conditioning. Okay, because unfortunately, this is not over," Lovecchio remarked.