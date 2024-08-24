Arizona rescue team searches for missing Gilbert woman swept away in flash flood

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Arizona, rescue teams in the Grand Canyon National Park continue searching for a Gilbert woman who was swept away in a powerful flash flood Thursday while hiking in Havasu Canyon.

Meanwhile, hundreds of stranded campers upstream are also waiting for a seat on a helicopter.

Hikers and campers in Havasu Canyon scrambling to higher ground Thursday as violent flash floods tore through Havasu Creek.

The turqouise waters people come here to see turned brown.

"It went from beautiful to scary in about forty-five minutes," said Latricia Mimbs, who, along with a group, is visiting from Mississippi.

Gilbert resident Chenoa Nickerson and her husband were hiking in the canyon near the Colorado River confluence when they were swept away by the fast-moving flood.

Nickerson's husband was rescued by a group of rafters, but they couldn't find her 33-year-old wife.

"The text message said, to his dad, that there was a flash flood, they were swept away and that he was rescued by rafters and that Chenoa is missing," said Janosh Wolters, Nickerson's brother.

Wolters said the family is waiting for answers.

"We love her, and we won't give up 'til we find her," Wolters declared.

As crews continue to search for Nickerson, hundreds of stranded campers upstream are waiting on a helicopter ride.

"And a lot of people having to do water crossings and making human chains to get people across the river, it was kinda scary," Mimbs shared.

Mimbs and her group heard thunder as they were setting up tents in the Havasupi campground, which the creek passes through.

"I have a friend who is a ranger and he warned us that it is Monsoon season, if we heard thunder to head to high ground. So we actually left the campsite and made it to the hilltop before the flood hit," Mimbs spoke.

They lost their clothes and tents, but they didn't lose their lives.

"I was really proud of them for not panicking. We all got out really safe and quickly," Mimbs remarked.

The group is now waiting for a seat on board a rescue helicopter. Mimbs said portions of the 10-mile trail connecting the campsite to the trailhead are impassible.

"But there are 200 of us waiting to fly out, five at a time," Mimbs said.

It's her fourth time to Havasu Canyon. Only this time, she saw first hand how quickly this paradise can turn into a nightmare. However, she remains hopeful that Nickerson will be found safe.

"We're praying for them," Mimbs expressed.