Arizona State University’s fall enrollment surges, Yuma County students benefit

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University (ASU) has broken multiple enrollment records this fall, and the impact is being felt right here in Yuma County.

With more students opting to pursue higher education closer to home, ASU's expanded offerings are making a significant difference.

This fall, over 41,000 new students have joined the Sun Devil family, including a notable presence from Yuma County. ASU now has 600 students on its Yuma campus and another 400 participating in online programs. In total, more than 1,000 students from Yuma County are currently part of the ASU community.

The university also set a record by welcoming 17,000 first-year students across all campuses, including over 9,000 Arizona residents.

ASU's Deputy Vice President for Enrollment, Matt Lopez, highlighted how accessible the university has become for students in Yuma.

"No longer is there a day when a kid in Yuma is going, 'Man, I can't have an ASU experience.' There's no longer an excuse to say that. We'll deliver ASU at their kitchen table if that's what they want," Lopez said.

Additionally, ASU is making it easier for students in Yuma County to access higher education through the ASU Local program at Arizona Western College.

Joanne Vogel, Vice President of Student Services at ASU, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

"For students who might not feel they can leave the area, or maybe have other obligations to tend to so it keeps them in Yuma, there's that option for them as well," Vogel said.

As more Yuma students take advantage of ASU's offerings, the university's efforts to bring higher education opportunities to the region are clearly paying off. This growth in local participation underscores the increasing accessibility of higher education in Yuma County.